Dibrugarh: Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Monday urged the citizens to adhere the traffic safety rules while driving vehicle.

While addressing an awareness programme on road safety, Suklabaidya said, “Last year 3000 people were killed in road accidents in Assam while 2000 died for not wearing helmets. The citizens should adhere to the traffic safety rules while driving vehicles.”

“I urged everyone to wear a helmet while driving a motorcycle. We have taken the Road Safety Awareness programme in various parts of the state to create awareness of road safety. Everyone should know the basic traffic rules and maintain the rules while driving,” Suklabaidya said.

He further added, “While driving a vehicle everybody should control their speed because in most cases accident takes place due to overspeeding. We should avoid overspeeding of vehicles.”

“We should avoid driving while drinking. Drink and drive cases are common in the state and due to that accidents cases are rising. The people should not drive while driving,” he said.

Suklabaidya rode a motorcycle in Dibrugarh to create awareness of road safety.

MLA Prasanta Phukan also accompanied him on the same motorcycle wearing a helmet.

Suklabaidya also held various meetings in Dibrugarh on road safety.

The minister then participated in a District Road Safety (DRS) meeting in Dibrugarh.