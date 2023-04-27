Tura: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) on Wednesday said it is standing firm on its demand for the creation of a separate Garoland State for the Garos from Meghalaya.

The GSMC held a rally at Rongrenggre Govt HS School playground in Williamnagar, pushing for the implementation of the Roster System in job reservation and a separate Winter Capital in Garo Hills.

The group stated that these issues have been lingering for decades and that state bifurcation is the only solution.

Also Read: Assam: Imported fish with formalin threatening lives in state?

The GSMC emphasized that the creation of a separate Garoland State would result in almost 100% reservation in jobs, political power, and access to all facilities.

The committee further asserted that if Garoland is not established, the Garos will always lag behind.

According to the GSMC, the first chief minister of Meghalaya, Lt Capt Williamson A Sangma, had envisioned equal job opportunities for the Garo, Khasi, and Jaintia communities, which, in their opinion, has not been realized.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC refuses to quash FIR against Srinivas BV in Angkita Dutta harassment case

The committee concluded that the three major tribes cannot coexist in the long run, and that’s why Garos are demanding a separate Garoland State.