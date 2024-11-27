Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has decided to put on hold its plan to relocate hawkers from Khyndai Lad, also known as Police Bazar, in Shillong.

This decision came after the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors’ Association gave an ultimatum to the government to recall the relocation move.

Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced that the hawkers would continue to operate from Khyndai Lad until a final decision is made. He stated that the government is in no hurry to relocate the hawkers and will work together with them to find a solution.

The government’s plan to relocate the hawkers was part of its initiative to make Police Bazar a pedestrian zone.

However, the hawkers had protested the move, keeping their businesses open for 24 hours and camping in Khyndai Lad.

The Town Vending Committee (TVC) has been working to ensure the relocation is implemented smoothly.

The committee has conducted 10 meetings and surveys in 22 localities to discuss the issues related to street vending.

The Meghalaya government has assured that it will consider the relocation of only registered hawkers.

The hawkers will be given 30 days to relocate after the issuance of certificates.

The government has planned to relocate the hawkers in phases, with the first phase involving the relocation of hawkers to designated vending spaces in the Khyndai Lad and Civil Hospital areas.