Shillong: The state government failed to meet its deadline to relocate over 200 hawkers from Khyndai Lad in Shillong, Meghalaya to three designated locations.

The government had set a deadline of November 24, but the hawkers remained in the area, with some even camping overnight in protest.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who had promised to turn Police Bazar into a hawker-free pedestrian zone, has passed the buck to the Urban Affairs Department to relocate the hawkers.

However, the Police Bazar Welfare Society (PBWS) has expressed concerns that a complete pedestrianisation of Police Bazar would disrupt essential access for residents and impact local commerce.

The society stated that the area has been motorable for over a century, facilitating both residential and commercial needs.

While most registered hawkers are willing to relocate, some have set up multiple roadside facilities and are against the idea.