Guwahati: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that the state government has no plans to extend the terms of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

Tynsong said that extending the tenure of the two councils without valid justification would be inappropriate.

Also Read: Assam: Theft accused shot dead by police in Dergaon

He further clarified that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) received two extensions due to exceptional circumstances, including the peace process and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Assam: Freight train coaches derail in Guwahati

Currently, both KHADC and JHADC are conducting delimitation exercises in preparation for elections scheduled for next year.

Tynsong’s statement comes in response to recent claims by former JHADC chief Madonbai Rymbai, who criticized the delimitation process and alleged that seeking an extension for the two councils lacked valid reasons.