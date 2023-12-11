Guwahati: Another person who was accused of multiple thefts was killed in police firing at Dergaon in Golaghat, Assam on Sunday night.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Lagan Sahani was accused of multiple thefts and other illegal activities.

He was also arrested multiple times before and also served time in jail, a source said.

Also Read: Rave parties from Assam may have shifted to Meghalaya

However, on Sunday night the police had tried to arrest him again as he was accused in another case but he attempted to flee.

The police to prevent him from escaping resorted to “controlled firing”.

Also Read: Assam: Fraud entries to be deleted from NRC, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The bullet had hit the accused and he died a few moments later, the source said.

The source, however, did not reveal much about the operation. An investigation has been initiated in connection with the “encounter”.