Nongpoh: A fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, causing significant damage to seven shops in Nongpoh, Meghalaya.

Five of the shops were located in the Nongpoh town shopping complex, while the other two were situated in front of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB).

Eyewitnesses reported that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty in the area were able to control the flames.

However, the affected shop owners were distraught as they suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees.

They have announced their plans to file a complaint at the Nongpoh Police Station over the incident.

The shop owners also called on the government to take strict action against the culprits responsible for the fire.

Meanwhile, it was discovered that the CCTV camera installed at the MCAB ATM was not operational at the time of the incident due to a lack of electricity.

The incident has caused significant distress to the affected shop owners, and they are seeking justice and compensation for their losses.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.