SHILLONG: A vehicle, filled with firecrackers, caught fire at Nongpoh area in Meghalaya on Thursday evening.

The vehicle, reportedly a van, caught fire when the owner of the van was selling firecrackers.

The owner of the van has been identified as Meshan Nongrum.

While Nongrum was demonstrating the firecrackers to his customers, few sparks entered the vehicle, resulting in the accident.

The incident took place near the Nongpoh market in Meghalaya.

The fire was doused by the nearby people and onlookers.

No injury was reported in the incident.