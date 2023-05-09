Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Assam including Guwahati in connection with a corruption case.

Sources said CBI sleuths raided the residence of ONGC Deputy General Manager (DGM) Dr Bijoy Kr. Shaw in Guwahati and Sivasagar in Assam. Dr Shaw is also an Orthopedist at ONGC Hospital in Sivasagar.

The CBI team also launched a search operation in the commercial premises of Dr Eashitiva Tamuly, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic in Jorhat.

The team also simultaneously conducted a raid in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun in connection with the case.

The anti-corruption Branch of CBI registered a case (No. RC-6(A) of 2023.) in Guwahati in connection with the financial anomalies in ONGC.

According to sources, during the search, CBI unearthed assets worth Rs 20 crore belonging to DGM Dr Bijoy Shaw. Seven houses and flats of Dr Shaw, suspected to have been amassed through corruption, were detected in Guwahati during the raid.

The value of the assets detected on Tuesday is much higher than what was mentioned in the FIR against Dr Shaw.