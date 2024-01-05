Shillong: The political scenario in Meghalaya seems to be revolving around speculation on former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma‘s next move.

Despite rumours of a potential switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), M Chuba Ao, national vice president of the BJP and Meghalaya Incharge denied the speculation.

He also categorically denied any formal outreach from Sangma or his camp.

“No feeler has come [from Mukul Sangmo],” Ao said, claiming that the speculations were mere “people talking in the air.”

Further, Ao clarified that the BJP hadn’t actively pursued Sangma for membership.

“No such thing,” he asserted, emphasizing that the decision to join lies solely with the former Chief Minister.

He stated, “If he likes, he can join. If he doesn’t like, what to do, that is up to him, not the BJP.”

Sangma’s journey since leaving Congress in 2021 has been one of twists and turns.

Merging with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) along with 11 legislators, he harboured hopes for an AITC sweep in the 2023 Assembly polls.

However, in 2023, the party got only five seats.