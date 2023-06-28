Tura: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya responding to the recent collapse of a portion of the PA Sangma Stadium after heavy rains has announced the formation of a committee to conduct a thorough investigation.

State BJP vice-president David Kharsati stated that the committee’s objective is to gather all the necessary facts and compile a comprehensive report, which will then be forwarded to the central authorities.

The committee will be constituted by the state president, Ernest Mawrie.

Addressing concerns regarding the shoddy implementation of centrally funded projects that may have contributed to the collapse, Kharsati acknowledged that, based on initial observations, it appears to be a contributing factor.

However, he emphasized the need for expert consultations to determine the exact causes of the construction failure.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the retaining wall of the newly built PA Sangma stadium in Tura collapsed due to a blockage in the drainage systems.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on June 23, while speaking to reporters in Shillong.

The Meghalaya chief minister made this statement after reviewing the preliminary investigation report.

“As per the reports, the drainage system that is there in the PA Sangma stadium, which was meant to allow water to flow out, was blocked, causing the water to accumulate,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

It may be mentioned Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the much-awaited PA Sangma sports complex in Tura in December last year.