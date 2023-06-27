SHILLONG: People belonging to the Garo community, who have been living outside Meghalaya, will not be eligible for government jobs in the state.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma after the state cabinet, on Tuesday (June 27), amended the office memorandum (OM) of the personnel department on reservation policy and reservation roster.

The Meghalaya CM said: “The memorandum issued in 1972 with regard to vacancies for STs and SCs, which stated that the number of vacancies advertised has to be 9 or less for vacancies advertised for the potential communities, would not arise anymore, as the roster point in reservation would be followed.”

“This means that henceforth, the vacancies advertised will be as per the roster point and not based on the number of vacancies advertised,” he added.

“The cabinet has also modified OM issued in 1974 with regards to the vacancies reserved for Garo categories, henceforth, the vacancies that arise for the Garo category will be filled by candidates from Garo candidates from within the State. The earlier OM had allowed Garos from outside the State to fill the vacancies,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya cabinet also amended the OM of 2020 with regards to reservation roster for persons with disabilities (PWDs), “henceforth, the reservation for PWDs have been fixed as per definite point in the reservation roster”.

“The amendment means that the previous OM will not be applicable anymore,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Furthermore, a new provision has also been added to the OM of the reservation policy for candidates applying for vacancies at the district level, which mandates that the candidates applying through the district selection committee qualify in the local language of the district.