Shillong: The Meghalaya police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the jungle in the East Garo Hills district.

Police said the arms and ammunition, suspected to be hidden by the proscribed rebel outfit, Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), were recovered from the jungle of Pilgonggre area under Williamnagar police station in East Garo Hills district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched an operation in the forest area at Pillongre area of the Durama range under Williamnagar police station early on Saturday and recovered the huge cache of arms and ammunition, said an official.

The police team recovered 79 rounds of Anti Aircraft live ammunition, 175 rounds of 7.7 live ammunition, 10 numbers of Electrical Detonators, one 12-bore Double Barrel and approximately 250 grams of Gelatin from the area.

?10 Electrical Detonators pic.twitter.com/E6v68pJvGj — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) August 13, 2022

It is suspected that the arms might be hidden by GNLA chief Sohan D Shira, who died in a police encounter in 2018.

Last year, BSF recovered one revolver (USA-made 0.32 mm calibre), 50 Nos of 7.62 mm rounds and 4 Nos Iron Magazine (supposed to be AK SVD Airsoft Sniper Rifles) from the forest near Chegnigre village under Rongra police station in South Garo Hills district hidden by GNLA.