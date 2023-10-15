Guwahati: At least 56 cattle heads were recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the India-Bangla border in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

As per officials, the seizures were made till Saturday evening in an operation.

The cattle were being taken by suspected smugglers to Bangladesh, an official said.

The BSF had a tip-off about a suspected vehicle that was intercepted at Sonapur Bridge in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

While the troops had tried to stop the vehicle, it fled towards the Umkiang area.

Later, the driver of the vehicle left it near a forest area and fled the scene as the troops were chasing him.

On checking the vehicle, the troops found around 35 cattle illegally loaded into the truck.

The cattle, as per the officials were crammed brutally in the vehicle.

The truck was immediately seized with the cattle and was handed over to the police.

Earlier, the BSF seized 21 cattle heads hidden inside a jungle.

The cattle were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh but were rescued by the BSF in Meghalaya.

The police are investigating the origin of the cattle and are trying to trace the people related to the incident.

It may be mentioned cattle smuggling near the Indo-Bangla border is a major concern and most of the cattle transported are carried in an inhumane way.

Often, many cattle die during transit.