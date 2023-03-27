SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya has a total of 103 very important persons (VIPs) under different security categories.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Monday (March 27) while replying to a query raised by Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on the sixth day of the Meghalaya budget session.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma informed that there are: 2 VIPs in in Z+ security category, 10 in Z, none in Y+, 19 in Y and 72 in X.

“The security entitlement of protected persons is as per the classified secret documents for security arrangement for the protection of individuals or the Yellow Book. That is why, we are restricted from giving too many details on the yellow book,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Raising a supplementary question on the use of tinted glass by vehicles often used by relatives of VIPs.

“Too many people are taking advantage of this security coverage and it has become an eyesore to the public,” the Meghalaya VPP legislator said.

“We are adhering to all the rules. Even I don’t use tinted glasses on my personal vehicle. We are ensuring to practice what we preach; but as and when complaints come to us, immediate actions are taken,” the Meghalaya chief minister replied.