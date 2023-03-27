GUWAHATI: In a significant achievement by Indian Railways, world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be in operation for rail traffic.

Laying of tracks has already been completed over the bridge and electrification works to be started soon stated a release issued by NF Railway on Monday.

The world’s highest railway bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river.

Union Minister of Railway, Communications and Electronic and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inspected the work of the arch bridge and took stock of all the safety aspects on Sunday.

The arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir forms a crucial link from Katra to Banihal.

It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.

The project crosses through complex tunnels and major bridges.

The Union Minister said the challenges of the topography that are faced in Jammu and Kashmir region and the experience of construction in such mountainous areas can be shared in all the railway projects going on in the north-eastern region also.

Importantly the Himalayan Tunnelling Method which is used for complex tunnels in Himalayan region can also be used for tunnelling works in north-eastern region.

All the tests on Chenab Railway Bridge have been conducted successfully to check the stability and safety of the world’s highest bridge.

The tests include high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test and hydrological impacts due to water level increase.

To give strength from seismic activity approximately 28000 tonnes steel has been used for completion of this bridge, the Minister added.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project will be completed by January /February, 2024.

The budget allocation for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project was about Rs 800 crore per year before 2014, which has been increased to Rs 6000 crore in the year 2022-23.

After connecting with the Udhampur–Srinagar-Baramulla train service, a specially built Vande Bharat train will be introduced in this rail section, the release added.