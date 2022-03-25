Applications are invited for engineering and managerial positions in the State Early Childhood Development Mission Society (SECDMS).
The State Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission Society, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions.
Name of post : COO (Chief Operating Officer)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university
in the following disciplines;
1. Health Care Management or Administration
2. Public Health
3. Early childhood education or development
4. Nutrition
5. Education
6. Public Administration
7. Management
8. or other related disciplines
Experience:
1. At least 10 years work experience in senior management role in healthcare,
nutrition, or education
2. Minimum of 07 years work experience in working with government agencies
3. Demonstrated ability to lead implementation of large scale projects, managing teams and handling budgeting
4. Experienced in convening and facilitating groups of people to tackle complex problems as a team.
5. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize and
present findings and make recommendations.
6. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners
Monthly Salary : Rs.70000/- to Rs. 90000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Programme Manager (Health)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university
in the following disciplines:
1. Health Care Management or Administration
2. Public Health
3. MBBS or other related disciplines
Experience:
1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in any health care related project
management with excellent skills in project or program management.
2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets
3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and manage program budgets.
4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize
findings and make recommendations.
5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.
6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral
projects.
7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development
project management/Business Management/Project Management.
8. Experience in Public Health Care Management would be given preferable
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Programme Manager (Nutrition)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Diploma from an accredited college or
university in the following disciplines:
1. Nutrition & Dietetics
2. Public Health Management in Nutrition & Dietetics
3. Human Nutrition & Applied Dietetics
4. Food & Nutrition Sciences, Clinical Nutrition, Home Science/MSW with
health related work experience.
Experience:
1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in hospital/health care/development
project as Nutrition Counselor or Nutritionist or Nutrition Educator.
2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets
3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and
manage program budgets.
4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize
findings and make recommendations.
5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety
of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.
6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral
projects.
7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development
project management/Business Management/Project Management.
8. Experience working with diverse group of people in any field related to
health & nutrition functionalities
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Programme Manager (Early Education & Learning)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university
in the following disciplines:
1. Early Childhood Education or Development.
2. Human Development and Childhood Studies.
3. M.Ed in Special Education
4. Or other related disciplines
Experience:
1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in education & early childhood development program design and implementation. Preferably in education
sector.
2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets
3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and
manage program budgets.
4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize
findings and make recommendations.
5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety
of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.
6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral
projects.
7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development
project management/Business Management/Project Management
8. Experience in Public Health Care Management would be given preferable.
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Programme Manager (Community Mobilisation)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Diploma from an accredited college or
university in the following disciplines:
1. Social Work
2. Development Studies or other related disciplines
Experience:
1. Minimum of 7 years work experience in hospital/health care/development project as Nutrition Counselor or Nutritionist or Nutrition Educator.
2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets
3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and
manage program budgets.
4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize findings and make recommendations.
5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety
of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.
6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral
projects.
7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development
project management/Business Management/Project Management.
8. Experience working with diverse group of people in any field related to
health & nutrition functionalities
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Manager (Finance & Accounts)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Graduate or Post graduate in Commerce, Accountancy, and
Financial Management
Experience:
1. Minimum 05 years of proven experience as finance manager or financial
analyst in any financial sector or company.
2. Extensive understanding of financial trends both within the company and
general market financial patterns.
3. Expert generating financial reports and interpreting financial information to
managerial staff.
4. Strong management skills in maintaining the financial health of the
organization.
5. Expert in conducting reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction
opportunities.
6. Experienced in overseeing the operations of the finance department, set
goals and objectives, and design a framework.
7. Expert in managing & preparation of the company’s budget.
8. Experienced in liaising with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of
the company’s finances.
9. Strong interpersonal & coordination skills with the ability to correspond
with various departments or units related to the company’s financial plan
and management
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Manager (Administration & Procurement)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate in Purchase/ Material Management/
Procurement & Supply Chain/ Inventory & Logistics/ Commerce/ Business and
Financial Management.
Experience:
1. Minimum 05 years and more experience in purchase or procurement
management and administration functions. At least 3 years must be in a
supervisory position in public, private or development sector.
2. Experience in document/e-office/file management and tracking, electronic
mail management and filing, supporting procurement functions, management of office logistics, service contracts and fleet management would be desirable
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience
Name of post : Manager (Human Resources)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: MBA in Human Resources Management or Post Graduate in
Human Resource/Personnel Management or Post Graduate Diploma in
Personnel Management & Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Diploma in
Human Resource Management (PGD-HRM).
Experience:
1. Minimum 05 years experience in supervisory level in human resources
functions.
2. Expertise in handling the human resource functions like recruitment,
training, payroll & benefits, performance appraisal management, employee
welfare and relations, etc.
3. Sound knowledge in human resource functions and HR administration.
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- consolidated
Name of post : Civil Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering offered by a University
recognised by the UGC or an associate membership/similar qualification
obtained from a recognized professional institution in the field of civil
engineering
Experience: Minimum 05 years of post qualification experience at
supervision of construction work and structural design. Preference will be
given to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the
Rural Development sector
Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs.50000/- consolidated based on experience
Age Limit : Up to 45 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply in the following online form (link below) or
through hard copy:
For Applying Online; link to online application form mentioned against each positions:
- COO (Chief Operating Officer) position: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9
- Programme Manager (Health/ Nutrition/ Education/ Community Mobilisation) positions: https://tinyurl.com/496be7c4
- Manager (HR/F&A/Admin & Procurement) positions: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9
- Civil Engineer position: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9
For Applying through hard copy; link to the “Application Form” in PDF format:
- COO, Manager (HR/F&A/Admin & Procurement): tinyurl.com/4nvefdwz
- Programme Manager positions: https://tinyurl.com/yc6jzptt
Filled Application Form can also be submitted as hard copies to the O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003 or filled application form along with essential documents can be scanned and submitted via-email to recruitmentecd2022@gmail.com clearly indicating name of the position in the subject line.
Last date for submission of applications is 14th April, 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
