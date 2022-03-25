Applications are invited for engineering and managerial positions in the State Early Childhood Development Mission Society (SECDMS).

The State Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission Society, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions.

Name of post : COO (Chief Operating Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university

in the following disciplines;

1. Health Care Management or Administration

2. Public Health

3. Early childhood education or development

4. Nutrition

5. Education

6. Public Administration

7. Management

8. or other related disciplines

Experience:

1. At least 10 years work experience in senior management role in healthcare,

nutrition, or education

2. Minimum of 07 years work experience in working with government agencies

3. Demonstrated ability to lead implementation of large scale projects, managing teams and handling budgeting

4. Experienced in convening and facilitating groups of people to tackle complex problems as a team.

5. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize and

present findings and make recommendations.

6. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners

Monthly Salary : Rs.70000/- to Rs. 90000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Programme Manager (Health)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university

in the following disciplines:

1. Health Care Management or Administration

2. Public Health

3. MBBS or other related disciplines

Experience:

1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in any health care related project

management with excellent skills in project or program management.

2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets

3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and manage program budgets.

4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize

findings and make recommendations.

5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.

6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral

projects.

7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development

project management/Business Management/Project Management.

8. Experience in Public Health Care Management would be given preferable

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Programme Manager (Nutrition)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Diploma from an accredited college or

university in the following disciplines:

1. Nutrition & Dietetics

2. Public Health Management in Nutrition & Dietetics

3. Human Nutrition & Applied Dietetics

4. Food & Nutrition Sciences, Clinical Nutrition, Home Science/MSW with

health related work experience.

Experience:

1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in hospital/health care/development

project as Nutrition Counselor or Nutritionist or Nutrition Educator.

2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets

3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and

manage program budgets.

4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize

findings and make recommendations.

5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety

of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.

6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral

projects.

7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development

project management/Business Management/Project Management.

8. Experience working with diverse group of people in any field related to

health & nutrition functionalities

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Programme Manager (Early Education & Learning)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree from an accredited college or university

in the following disciplines:

1. Early Childhood Education or Development.

2. Human Development and Childhood Studies.

3. M.Ed in Special Education

4. Or other related disciplines

Experience:

1. Minimum of 05 years work experience in education & early childhood development program design and implementation. Preferably in education

sector.

2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets

3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and

manage program budgets.

4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize

findings and make recommendations.

5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety

of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.

6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral

projects.

7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development

project management/Business Management/Project Management

8. Experience in Public Health Care Management would be given preferable.

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Programme Manager (Community Mobilisation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or Diploma from an accredited college or

university in the following disciplines:

1. Social Work

2. Development Studies or other related disciplines

Experience:

1. Minimum of 7 years work experience in hospital/health care/development project as Nutrition Counselor or Nutritionist or Nutrition Educator.

2. Experience in program design, implementation, and budgets

3. Demonstrated ability to understand and use financial reports to monitor and

manage program budgets.

4. Ability to conduct targeted research, analyze information, summarize findings and make recommendations.

5. Demonstrated ability to work with diverse personalities with a wide variety

of cultural and professional backgrounds and experiences including commissioners, staff and community partners.

6. Experience in working with Government agencies and multilateral/bilateral

projects.

7. Experience in a supervisory capacity in implementation of development

project management/Business Management/Project Management.

8. Experience working with diverse group of people in any field related to

health & nutrition functionalities

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate or Post graduate in Commerce, Accountancy, and

Financial Management

Experience:

1. Minimum 05 years of proven experience as finance manager or financial

analyst in any financial sector or company.

2. Extensive understanding of financial trends both within the company and

general market financial patterns.

3. Expert generating financial reports and interpreting financial information to

managerial staff.

4. Strong management skills in maintaining the financial health of the

organization.

5. Expert in conducting reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction

opportunities.

6. Experienced in overseeing the operations of the finance department, set

goals and objectives, and design a framework.

7. Expert in managing & preparation of the company’s budget.

8. Experienced in liaising with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of

the company’s finances.

9. Strong interpersonal & coordination skills with the ability to correspond

with various departments or units related to the company’s financial plan

and management

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Manager (Administration & Procurement)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate in Purchase/ Material Management/

Procurement & Supply Chain/ Inventory & Logistics/ Commerce/ Business and

Financial Management.

Experience:

1. Minimum 05 years and more experience in purchase or procurement

management and administration functions. At least 3 years must be in a

supervisory position in public, private or development sector.

2. Experience in document/e-office/file management and tracking, electronic

mail management and filing, supporting procurement functions, management of office logistics, service contracts and fleet management would be desirable

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs. 55000/- consolidated based on experience

Name of post : Manager (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MBA in Human Resources Management or Post Graduate in

Human Resource/Personnel Management or Post Graduate Diploma in

Personnel Management & Industrial Relations or Post Graduate Diploma in

Human Resource Management (PGD-HRM).

Experience:

1. Minimum 05 years experience in supervisory level in human resources

functions.

2. Expertise in handling the human resource functions like recruitment,

training, payroll & benefits, performance appraisal management, employee

welfare and relations, etc.

3. Sound knowledge in human resource functions and HR administration.

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- consolidated

Name of post : Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering offered by a University

recognised by the UGC or an associate membership/similar qualification

obtained from a recognized professional institution in the field of civil

engineering

Experience: Minimum 05 years of post qualification experience at

supervision of construction work and structural design. Preference will be

given to those having experience in the relevant field of civil works in the

Rural Development sector

Monthly Salary : Rs.40000/- to Rs.50000/- consolidated based on experience

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply in the following online form (link below) or

through hard copy:

For Applying Online; link to online application form mentioned against each positions:

COO (Chief Operating Officer) position: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9 Programme Manager (Health/ Nutrition/ Education/ Community Mobilisation) positions: https://tinyurl.com/496be7c4 Manager (HR/F&A/Admin & Procurement) positions: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9 Civil Engineer position: tinyurl.com/2p8s7rv9

For Applying through hard copy; link to the “Application Form” in PDF format:

COO, Manager (HR/F&A/Admin & Procurement): tinyurl.com/4nvefdwz Programme Manager positions: https://tinyurl.com/yc6jzptt

Filled Application Form can also be submitted as hard copies to the O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003 or filled application form along with essential documents can be scanned and submitted via-email to recruitmentecd2022@gmail.com clearly indicating name of the position in the subject line.

Last date for submission of applications is 14th April, 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

