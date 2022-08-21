IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asked historians, intellectuals and scholars to write correct history.

The Manipur chief minister has asked historians, intellectuals and scholars to do more research before publishing their works.

He said that the historians need to conduct thorough research and publish their works based on truth and facts.

Biren Singh alleged that “many books present the wrong history of the land”.

He said that a state-level committee will be set up under the Manipur education department to check and regulate books published in the state, specially related to history.

Manipur CM Biren Singh stressed on the need to protect the history, culture and heritage of the state besides land, identity and language.

Also read: Manipur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Army & Assam Rifles troopers in Imphal

He made this statement while speaking at the 31st Manipuri Language Day observed in Imphal on Saturday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh also paid tributes to those, who were involved in the movement for inclusion of Manipuri language in the eight schedule.

The Manipur chief minister further said that the younger and upcoming generations in Manipur need to be educated about “our history, nationalism, nation-building, obstacles faced by our forefathers, etc”.

He also suggested a three-month course for those willing to study the dialects and languages of the different communities residing in Manipur.

“This will encourage interaction amongst the people and help in building unity and nationalism in the state,” the Manipur chief minister said.

The Manipur CM also said that schemes will be introduced to develop local language dictionaries and help in developing and protecting the languages and dialects.