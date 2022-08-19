IMPHAL: Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was is Manipur, on Friday, met troopers of the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles in Imphal on Friday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles personnel at the Mantripukhari Army Station in Imphal, Manipur.

The defence minister lauded the security personnel for their services and stated that the Indian borders remain protected because of their services.

“I feel very happy, proud and at peace, every time I meet the jawans of our armed forces,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

He added: “What our soldiers are doing is more than just a profession and more than just service.”

Singh further said that the armed forces of India have only one goal in their minds – protect the country – irrespective of whose government runs the country.

“It doesn’t matter whose government runs the country and tries to make it the richest in the world, the role of India’s security forces is more important than anything else,” Rajnath Singh said in Imphal, Manipur.

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh paid homage to the Army soldiers, who lost their lives at the Tupul landslide in Noney district of Manipur recently.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh also held discussions with Manipur chief minister Biren Singh over breakfast at the latter’s residence.