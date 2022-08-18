IMPHAL: Police in Manipur have arrested a person with brown sugar worth over Rs 5 crore in international market.

The Manipur police arrested the person from Tengnoupal district.

He was arrested with 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 5.25 crore in international market.

The man was arrested during a joint operation by Tengnoupal police and Assam Rifles troopers.

The drug was recovered from the vehicle, in which the accused was travelling in.

Also read: Manipur: Five militants involved in IED blasts arrested

The Manipur police team and the Assam Rifles troopers intercepted the car that was coming from Moreh and conducted a search.

Following checking of the vehicle, 56 soap cases of brown sugar were recovered.

The arrested person has been identified as Lenminpao (35) from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The arrested person along with the recovered drugs were handed over to the Tengnoupal police station for further legal proceedings.