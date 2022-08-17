IMPHAL: At least five militants, involved in IED blasts in Manipur recently, have been arrested.

The five militants were allegedly involved in IED blasts in Imphal East and Thoubal district of Manipur.

The arrested militants were involved in IED blasts at Telipati in Imphal East district and Khongjom Sapam in Thoubal on May 13 and May 30 respectively.

Four hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

The arrested militants have been handed over to the Khongjom police station.

The arrested militants were also allegedly harassing the non-locals in Manipur.

The militants were arrested following receipt of information about their presence in the area by the police and Assam Rifles troopers.

Subsequently, a cordon and search operation was conducted by the security forces leading to their arrest.