Guwahati: A group of Meira Paibi (women vigilante) from Bishnupur district’s Torbung ransacked the residence of Thounaojam Brinda, former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Monday (December 18).

The group demanded her immediate relocation to Torbung amidst intensifying tensions.

The uproar stems from the resurgence of a viral call recording allegedly featuring Brinda discussing the genesis of the ethnic clash that erupted between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities on May 3 this year.

The Torbung Gram Panchayat, housing a cluster of Meitei villages abutting Kuki-Chin dominated Churachandpur district in South Manipur is the flash point of the ethnic conflict.

Brinda allegedly pointed the finger at the radical Arambai Tenggol, accusing them of inciting the Torbung clashes on May 3.

These allegations prompted the Torbung Meira Paibis group to storm her house, accusing the former super cop of accepting bribes to propagate a false narrative.

They accused Brinda of making baseless allegations against the Arambai Tenggol who they said came to Torbung to rescue the villagers from the onslaught of the arsonists who attacked and burned the villages in Torbung.

This is not the first instance where Brinda faced backlash. Her previous remarks targeting the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun also incited widespread outrage. The recent incident fueled fresh anger as a senior journalist, referred to as ‘uncle’ by Brinda, inquired in a call about a controversial revelation she made, attributing the blame for the ongoing ethnic clashes in the border state.

The situation remains tense as the demand for Brinda’s relocation gains momentum, underscoring concerns and igniting debates about the intricate societal dynamics within Manipur.

Earlier on Monday, another women’s group belonging to ‘Imagi Meira’ forcefully entered the assembly premises, confronting the Manipur Speaker to address the issue of 10 Kuki MLAs who are yet to be dismissed despite their calls for Manipur’s disintegration. The women’s group expressed dismay, seeking clarity on the matter.

Pacifying the group, Manipur Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh disclosed that the MLAs in question had been issued show cause notices and assured them that a definitive decision regarding the fate of these lawmakers would be reached by Friday (December 22).