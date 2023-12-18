Guwahati: Marking a momentous occasion for the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially inaugurated the stunning new Arunachal Bhavan in Roopnagar in Guwahati.

Accompanied by State Legislative Assembly Speaker P D Sona and Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering, the Chief Minister dedicated the state-of-the-art facility to the service of the people residing in and visiting the city.

Expressing his pride and satisfaction, Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the long-held vision behind the project.

“The idea of constructing a new Arunachal Bhavan in Guwahati was born back in 2016,” he said, adding, “Recognizing the city’s vital role as the gateway to the Northeast and a crucial hub, we felt the need for a dedicated space that would not only house our Additional Resident Commissioner’s office but also provide comfortable accommodation for our people.”

The new Arunachal Bhavan’s strategic location, close to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), was specifically chosen to offer convenient access to medical care for patients from the state.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of Additional Resident Commissioner Dilip Kumar, whose effective collaboration with various agencies ensured the project’s timely completion despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This magnificent six-storeyed structure, built on a total plinth area of 41441 square feet, stands as a testament to Arunachal Pradesh’s architectural prowess.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 3673.71 lakhs, the Bhavan boasts numerous impressive features.

There is dedicated first-floor office space for the Additional Resident Commissioner, equipped with a multi-level car parking facility for 34 vehicles.

Three floors (second, third, and fourth) of the building is dedicated to guest accommodation, offering 33 rooms with a total of 38 single beds and 17 king-size beds.

The balding is also equipped with a well-appointed fifth floor featuring a spacious waiting lounge, two presidential suites, two VIP suites, and one twin-sharing executive room.

There is also the provision of a grand and well-equipped conference hall on the sixth floor, ideal for hosting meetings, events, and gatherings.