GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, former police officer Thounaojam Brinda, who was known as ‘super cop’ joined the JD (U) on Sunday.

Thounaojam Brinda, the daughter-in-law of R.K. Meghen aka Sanayaima, former chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), will contest from Yaiskul constituency represented by BJP minister Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

Brinda had resigned from her job as the additional SP in the Manipur police service in October last year.

She has been hitting the headlines often, whether it is in connection with the sensational seizure of heroin worth over Rs 30 crore or for returning the Chief Minister’s certificate for distinguished service when the main alleged drug baron was released.

Brinda is the first police officer from the narcotics division in the history of Manipur to be having received a gallantry award.

The Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal was presented to her during an event held to celebrate the 71st Independence Day.

Brinda later returned the gallantry award in protest after the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Manipur acquitted former ADC chairman of Chandel Lukhosei Zou and six others in a high profile drug haul case in 2018.

Brinda, who was the then additional SP of NAB police station, had led the operation leading to the arrest of Lukhosei Zou and seven others allegedly with a huge haul of drugs, cash on June 19, 2018.