Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Manish Jagan Agrawal got trolled on social media for calling a girl from Manipur as a foreigner.

The SP leader mistook Licypriya Kangujam, a girl from Manipur, for a foreign tourist.

Agarwal tried to take a dig at the BJP by using the Manipur girl’s photograph near the Taj Mahal over plastic pollution.

“Foreign tourists have also been compelled to show the BJP government the state of affairs. Yamuna river is full of filth under the BJP government and is a blot on the beauty of Taj Mahal. It’s shameful that a foreign tourist needed to show the mirror to the BJP government,” the SP leader tweeted by attaching photo of Licypriya near the Taj Mahal.

However, soon after the SP leader tweeted the photo, Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur, schooled the politician.

“Hello Sir, I’m a proud Indian. I’m not a foreigner,” Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur retweeted.

