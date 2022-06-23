Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged party workers to extend assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations in flood affected Assam.

“I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the flood affected victims in Assam.

“My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Rahul Gandhi added.

My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods.



Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 23, 2022

Notably, the flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with over 55 lakh people affected in 32 districts of the state.

Moreover, as many as 12 more people were killed due to floods in Assam on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the water level of the two major rivers in Assam – Brahmaputra and Barak – are also on the rise.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also expressed concerns over the flood situation in Assam.

“I appeal to all workers of Indian National Congress to stand with our sisters and brothers of Assam in these difficult times and provide all possible help in the relief work,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

??? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????? ????? ?? ???? ???????? ???? ??? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?????



?????? ????????? ???????? ?? ??? ???????????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?????-?????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ?? ???? ????? ??? ?? ???? ??? ????? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2022