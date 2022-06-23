Assam: Summer vacation in schools to start from June 25 due to flood situation

Guwahati: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday announced that the summer vacation of the schools will start from June 25 to July 25 due to the severe floods in Assam.

A notification issued by the education department stated that as many schools in the state were designated as relief camps while a large number of schools are also affected and damaged due to floods resulting in the closure causing academic loss, the summer vacation in all elementary, secondary, senior secondary and higher secondary schools would start from June 25 instead of July 1.

Also Read: Assam: Bulli Bai creator Neeraj Bishnoi gets bail in Mumbai case

The decision was said to have taken place to compensate for the academic loss that took place due to the floods.

The minister said any ongoing examination in these schools will end on June 25 and after that, the summer vacation would start.

Also Read: Assam: Man found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati

He further advised that private schools follow the same rule as well.

It may be mentioned that over 54 lakh people across 32 districts have so far been affected in the state as the flood situation worsens.