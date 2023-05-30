NEW DELHI: The situation in Manipur has nothing to do with counter-insurgency or insurgency, is a law-and-order kind of situation, said chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday (May 30).

“It’s primarily a clash between two ethnicities. We are helping the state (Manipur) government,” said CDS General Anil Chauhan.

He added: “Right now we are in a different situation altogether. We are trying to separate the communities involved in the ethnic clashes.”

The CDS further lauded the Assam Rifles, Indian Army and other central armed forces that have been deployed in Manipur to restore peace.

“We have done an excellent job. The Assam Rifles and other forces may have saved many lives,” said CDS General Anil Chauhan.

CDS Chauhan further said: “It will take some time and hopefully they will settle down and hopefully the state government will be able to do their job.”

It may be mentioned here that clashes between two communities broke out in Manipur followed by large-scale violence since May 3.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The security forces, which have been deployed in Manipur, have also launched combing operations to neutralised armed militants, suspected to be involved in the violence.