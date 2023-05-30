IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), held crucial meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur in Imphal.

Amit Shah held the meetings with the CSOs from Manipur in a bid to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different civil society organizations today in Imphal,” said union home minister Amit Shah.

Shah added: “They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur.”

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was also present in the meeting between Amit Shah and representatives of the CSOs.

Prior to the meeting with the CSOs, Amit Shah also sat for discussions with women leaders of Manipur over breakfast.

“Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur,” said Amit Shah.

He added: “Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state.”

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived at Imphal in Manipur on Monday (May 29) night.

After arriving in Manipur, Amit Shah held a series of meetings late on Monday evening.

He met Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, and also held a meeting with CM Biren Singh and other cabinet ministers late Monday night.