IMPHAL: The Manipur and central governments would start to destroy poppy plantations in the Hills, especially in the Kuki-dominated districts of Manipur, by November.

Under the directive of the union defence minister Rajnath Singh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state forces would destroy poppy plantations before harvest in Manipur.

This was informed by Manipur chief secretary Dr Veenit Joshi to Maheshwar Thounaojam, national secretary of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale), when the latter called on the former at his office in Imphal on Monday (November 06) night.

Maheshwar Thounaojam, a resident of Imphal informed the media that the Manipur chief secretary has sought the cooperation of the general masses in destroying poppy plantations in the operations to be carried out by the joint forces.

Official sources said that a joint committee of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) has almost completed the survey to destroy poppy plantations in the Hills.

The Manipur government destroyed nearly 15,500 acres of poppy fields since 2017.

The scale of poppy cultivation has spread across 15,400 acres of land in the hills between 2017 and 2023 in Manipur, according to data from the state’s special anti-drugs unit Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB).

Manipur government trying to eliminate tribal population, we want separate administration: ITLF

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has accused the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur of “trying to eliminate the minority tribal population” in the state.

This was alleged by the ITLF, a tribal body in Manipur, on Tuesday (November 07) in a statement.

Accusing the central government of inaction in regards to its failure to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur, the ITLF said: “When the majority community that controls the state government is trying to eliminate the minority tribal population, it is the duty of the central government to safeguard the rights and lives of the true victims of this conflict.”

It further reiterated its demand for a “separate administration” for the tribal population of Manipur.

“We need a separate administration to live apart from those who want our destruction,” said ITLF.

It added: “The trust we have placed in the central government is waning day by day.”

The ITLF further alleged that union home minister Amit Shah ‘disregarded’ its request of “removal of Meitei state forces in all hill districts” in Manipur.

“When ITLF met home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, we demanded the removal of Meitei state forces in all hill districts. The minister disregarded our request but promised that he would not allow state forces to be deployed independently and they would only act ‘in conjunction’ with central forces in hill areas,” the ITLF said.

The tribal body added: “Recent events have shown that this is not being followed in letter or spirit.”

While condemning the killing of Moreh SDPO by militants recently, the ITLF said that the killing of the cop “is being used as an excuse to terrorize Kuki-Zo civilians living in Moreh town and other villages in Tengnoupal district” in Manipur.

“Meitei commandos are being given a free hand to assault civilians and burn down houses. Vehicles are set ablaze and money looted from homes,” the ITLF alleged.

It also questioned: “What are the central forces doing?”

“In a conflict between Meiteis and tribals, why are Meitei forces allowed to conduct operations among tribals? What is preventing the central government from deploying neutral central forces among the tribal population?” the tribal body further asked.

The ITLF also accused the “militant Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol” of “attacking Kuki-Zo tribals”.

“They (cadres of Arambai Tenggol) are openly brandishing sophisticated weapons looted from state armouries and urging their cadres to attack Kuki-Zo tribals,” said ITLF.

It added: “No action has been taken against them by security forces or investigating agencies like the CBI and NIA.”