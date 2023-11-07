IMPHAL: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has accused the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur of “trying to eliminate the minority tribal population” in the state.

This was alleged by the ITLF, a tribal body in Manipur, on Tuesday (November 07) in a statement.

Accusing the central government of inaction in regards to its failure to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur, the ITLF said: “When the majority community that controls the state government is trying to eliminate the minority tribal population, it is the duty of the central government to safeguard the rights and lives of the true victims of this conflict.”

It further reiterated its demand for a “separate administration” for the tribal population of Manipur.

“We need a separate administration to live apart from those who want our destruction,” said ITLF.

It added: “The trust we have placed in the central government is waning day by day.”

The ITLF further alleged that union home minister Amit Shah ‘disregarded’ its request of “removal of Meitei state forces in all hill districts” in Manipur.

“When ITLF met home minister Amit Shah in Delhi, we demanded the removal of Meitei state forces in all hill districts. The minister disregarded our request but promised that he would not allow state forces to be deployed independently and they would only act ‘in conjunction’ with central forces in hill areas,” the ITLF said.

The tribal body added: “Recent events have shown that this is not being followed in letter or spirit.”

While condemning the killing of Moreh SDPO by militants recently, the ITLF said that the killing of the cop “is being used as an excuse to terrorize Kuki-Zo civilians living in Moreh town and other villages in Tengnoupal district” in Manipur.

“Meitei commandos are being given a free hand to assault civilians and burn down houses. Vehicles are set ablaze and money looted from homes,” the ITLF alleged.

It also questioned: “What are the central forces doing?”

“In a conflict between Meiteis and tribals, why are Meitei forces allowed to conduct operations among tribals? What is preventing the central government from deploying neutral central forces among the tribal population?” the tribal body further asked.

The ITLF also accused the “militant Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol” of “attacking Kuki-Zo tribals”.

“They (cadres of Arambai Tenggol) are openly brandishing sophisticated weapons looted from state armouries and urging their cadres to attack Kuki-Zo tribals,” said ITLF.

It added: “No action has been taken against them by security forces or investigating agencies like the CBI and NIA.”

Manipur: 12 persons, including two police commandos & 4 women, injured in renewed violence

At least 12 persons, including two Manipur police commandos and four women, who were working in paddy fields were injured in the renewed violence in the state on Tuesday (November 07).

Two commandos of the Manipur police and 4 women were among eight persons, who sustained bullet injuries, when armed miscreants opened unprovoked firing from the hilltop of the Kangchup along the inter-district border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West in Manipur at around 8:30 am on Tuesday (November 07).

In another attack, armed miscreants opened fire at Kangangband and Koutruk villages under Imphal West district in Manipur injuring two villagers at around 8.30 am on Tuesday (November 07).

The miscreants also attacked the villagers of Maphou Dam and Ithan Moirangpurel in the Imphal East district of Manipur.

Two village volunteers in these villages were hit by bullets.

All the injured persons were rushed to the hospitals – RIMS, JNIMS and Raj Medicity in Imphal of Manipur.

Meanwhile, villagers at Thamnapokpi under the Yairipok police station in Imphal East district of Manipur, who were working in paddy fields were chased by the armed miscreants.

Following the reports, Manipur police personnel and other security forces rushed to the spot and there was intermittent exchange of firing between the two groups, the police said.

Tensions prevailed high in these villages.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the spot.

Ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 this year that resulted in the loss of lives of over 180 persons, while 61,000 people were displaced.