IMPHAL: The Manipur government is reportedly mulling to restore mobile internet services in areas of the state, which have not been affected by violence.

According to reports, the Manipur government is exploring restoration of mobile internet services “on trial basis” in parts of the state not gripped by violence.

The Manipur home department, in an order, said that the state government will “go for opening of mobile towers on trial basis in those district headquarters which had not been affected by the current law and order crisis”.

The order further stated that if the “trial run” of restoration of internet services in peaceful areas is “found feasible”, the initiative will also be extended to other areas in Manipur where “law and order situation have improved”.

It may be mentioned here that organisations representing the Naga community in Manipur, have been pressing the government to restore mobile internet services in areas not affected by violence.

It may be mentioned here that Naga community in Manipur, have stayed away from the ethnic violence that erupted in the state between Kuki and Meitei communities.

Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts in Manipur have a sizeable population belonging to the Naga community.

These three districts of Manipur are also among the few areas in Manipur, which have remained mostly unaffected by the violence in the state.

Manipur: Tension mounts following the missing of two students in the red zone

Tension has escalated in Manipur in the wake of a report about the missing of two school students on their way to administer oath-taking to the Arambai Tenggol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organization.

Two teenage youths Avinash Maibam also known as Khaba, 16, and Ninthoujam Anthony another name Temba, 18, both residents of Lamsang in Imphal West have been found missing on their way to administer the oath to the AT at Sekmai village of the same district at around 9 am on Saturday.

Since then whereabouts of them are still unknown.

They are stated to be studying in class X standard.

The mobile handsets they used were recovered but the two-wheelers they rode are still missing.

After a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime police, the mobile devices were recovered at a place in Senapati district on Monday, the police said.

They had reportedly driven down the red zone as it was seen in the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, under the instructions of the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, a joint team of the center and state has started launching large-scale operations at sensitive places to rescue the missing youths, Lamsang assembly constituency MLA S Rajen said.

Around 35 persons belonging to the Meitei community are in the missing case in the ongoing communal violence in the state.