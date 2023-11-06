Imphal: Tension has escalated in Manipur in the wake of a report about the missing of two school students on their way to administer oath-taking to the Arambai Tenggol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organization.

Two teenage youths Avinash Maibam also known as Khaba, 16, and Ninthoujam Anthony another name Temba, 18, both residents of Lamsang in Imphal West have been found missing on their way to administer the oath to the AT at Sekmai village of the same district at around 9 am on Saturday.

Since then whereabouts of them are still unknown.

They are stated to be studying in class X standard.

The mobile handsets they used were recovered but the two-wheelers they rode are still missing.

After a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime police, the mobile devices were recovered at a place in Senapati district on Monday, the police said.

They had reportedly driven down the red zone as it was seen in the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, under the instructions of the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, a joint team of the center and state has started launching large-scale operations at sensitive places to rescue the missing youths, Lamsang assembly constituency MLA S Rajen said.

Around 35 persons belonging to the Meitei community are in the missing case in the ongoing communal violence in the state.