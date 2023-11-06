Imphal: A 44-year-old man was shot at and injured by unknown miscreant(s) near a drain of a paddy field under the Lamphal police station in Imphal West district on Monday morning.

Police said that Akham Ringo, 44, a resident of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, about 2 km from Imphal was shot in his right leg by an unknown and armed man near a drain of a paddy field at Changangei Kabui village at around 5.30 am.

Following a report of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Imphal for medical treatment.

Police registered a case in this connection and attempts are on to ascertain the cause of the shooting.

No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting so far.

It has been six months since the violence started in the state and with each passing day there seems to be no respite and the central as well as the state government are yet to find a solution to this.