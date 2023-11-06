Imphal: Hundreds of students and Meira Paibis (women vigilantes) members on Monday intensified their agitation in Imphal demanding the early rescue of two missing students, Avinash Maibam (16) and Ninthoujam Anthony (18), who went missing on Saturday while en route to Sekmai village in Manipur.

Students from several schools took to the streets and stormed the Raj Bhavan gate in Imphal, demanding immediate action from the authorities.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with representatives of the agitators and assured them that all efforts were being made to locate the missing students.

Meanwhile, Meira Paibis have launched road blockades on NH-37, connecting Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, disrupting traffic flow. They have also joined the chorus of voices demanding the swift recovery of the missing youths.

The Joint Action Committee against the missing students has submitted a memorandum to the governor, detailing the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the two teenagers.

MLA S. Rajen Singh of the Lamsang Assembly Constituency, along with the parents and family members of the missing youths, also met with the governor to seek her intervention.

Governor Uikey has expressed her deep concern over the incident and has assured the parents that all possible assistance will be provided in tracing the missing boys. She has urged the parents to remain positive and hopeful for their safe return.

Combined search operations by security forces are underway in the suspected locations. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the missing students back home safely.