Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday flagged off a car rally in Shillong organized by the North Eastern Region Directorate of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as part of the celebration of the NCC’s 75th anniversary.

The rally will culminate in Guwahati on November 26.

In his address, the Chief Minister lauded the NCC’s contribution to nation building and appreciated the cultural program performed by the cadets. He also encouraged them to continue their good work.

A total of 277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts from six states are participating in the car rally. The rally aims to foster a sense of camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship, adventure, and patriotism among the youth. It also aims to inspire them to uphold the values that the NCC stands for.

The car rally will cover over 3,500 kilometers and traverse multiple Northeastern states, including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.