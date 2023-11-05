Shillong: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has strongly refuted allegations raised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), an umbrella body of NEHUTA, NEHUNSA, and NEHUSU, regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) and the appointment a contractual Technical Officer/Senior Consultant at NEHU, Meghalaya.

Addressing the media, Shukla clarified that the implementation of NEP 2020 at the postgraduate level was undertaken with due approvals from the concerned authorities. He emphasized the benefits of NEP for the new generation and highlighted its wide adoption across the country.

Regarding the appointment of Rohit Prasad, Shukla asserted that the JAC’s claims of illegality are baseless. He pointed out that the NEHU Act empowers the Vice Chancellor to take immediate action on any matter and that Prasad possesses the necessary qualifications and experience for the position.

Shukla expressed disappointment with the JAC’s unwillingness to engage in meaningful discussions. He cited a letter from the NEHUTA Executive Committee indicating their reluctance to meet with the VC on the issue.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the JAC to come forward and discuss the matter rationally, adhering to the university’s Act, Statutes, and Regulations. He emphasized his openness to seeking guidance from the teaching and non-teaching staff to reach an amicable decision in the best interests of the university’s future.

On the subject of the ragging incident at NEHU’s Tura Campus, Shukla confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and the police are investigating the matter. The NEHU PRO clarified that the Naga Elders and NGOs did not submit any report, nor was it expected of them. Their involvement was limited to a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor and the university administration to review the ongoing investigation. The official report was submitted by the university’s Inquiry Committee.