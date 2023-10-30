Shillong: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), a group of several recognized statutory associations of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, has decided to intensify its ongoing agitation against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Accordingly, the JAC has decided to resort to a non-cooperation movement, starting with the upcoming Academic Council meeting, due to the non-fulfilment of its demands.

The JAC said in a statement that the NEHU Student’s Union (NEHUSU) has officially joined it in the fight for the overall welfare of the university.

The JAC also thanked the Meghalaya Tribal Teacher’s Association (MeTTA) for their full support.

The JAC has been demanding the removal of Rohit Prasad, a contractual Technical Officer/Senior Consultant who was appointed illegally. The deadline for Prasad’s removal, as set by the JAC in their letter dated October 19, has expired.

Since the Vice-Chancellor has sided with Prasad, ignoring the illegality and sentiments of the stakeholders, the JAC has been left with no other alternative but to go on an all-out protest.

The JAC will start with non-cooperation and non-participation in the conduct of the upcoming 111th Academic Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held on October 31 at 11 a.m. in the Multi-use Convention Hall.

In addition to the demand for Prasad’s removal, the JAC has also listed several other genuine long-pending demands which the Vice-Chancellor was supposed to fulfil in a time-bound manner.