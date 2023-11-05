Aizawl: A total of 10,585 voters have cast their ballots in the Mizoram assembly elections through home voting and postal ballot facilities, an election official said on Sunday.

Out of these, 2,059 votes have been cast through home voting and 8,526 votes were polled through postal ballots, Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela said in a statement.

Home voting facility is offered to people of 80 years and above along with persons with disability (PwD), while the postal ballots are for the polling personnel, other officials and those to be engaged in essential service duty on polling day, he said.

Of the 11 districts, the highest home and postal voting have been recorded in Aizawl at 2,534, followed by 1,614 votes in Lawngtlai district and 1,582 votes in Lunglei district, he said.

Hnahthial district has recorded the least at 225, the official added.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes polled will be counted on December 3.

Altogether 174 candidates are in the fray, of whom 18 are women.

More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming assembly polls.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 40 seats each.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded 23 and 4 seats respectively. Besides, there are 27 candidates, who are contesting as independents.