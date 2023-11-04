AIZAWL: With the assembly polls taking place in four days, churches, civil society groups and political parties are firm on their appeal to change the date of counting of votes for the forthcoming elections to 40-member Mizoram assembly, a church leader said on Friday.

Last month, a church body, political parties and NGOs had jointly written to the Election Commission to reschedule counting date, which is scheduled to take place on December 3, as the day falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christian community.

The joint meeting of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), NGO Coordination Committee, which is a conglomerate of major civil society organisations and student bodies, Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, and political parties on Thursday night decided and re-affirmed that the date of counting be rescheduled to December 4 or 5, the leader said.

The meeting also decided to re-submit an appeal to the Election Commission seeking a change in counting date, he said.

It also agreed to hold the next round of meeting to decide future course of action if the Election Commission fails to reply within 24-hours after the submission of the appeal, he said.

Leaders of MKHC, a conglomerate of major churches in the state, on Friday re-submit an appeal to the Election Commission through state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to reschedule the counting date.

The leader also said that efforts will continue to be made to ensure that counting of votes does not take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, electioneering for the state assembly reached its peak with political parties making allegations and counter allegations.

Mizoram goes to the polls on November 7.

Chief minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), had earlier said that his party will retain power and bag 25 or more seats.

Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress are also confident of winning the assembly polls.

Although there are three major parties- MNF, ZPM and Congress, political observers believe that the upcoming assembly polls will be a straight between MNF and ZPM, which emerged as the main challenger of MNF replacing Congress.