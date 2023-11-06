Imphal: The Naga Peoples’ Organisation (NPO) in Tahamzam, (formerly Senapati) has strongly condemned the dastardly act of some miscreants who intentionally dropped the cell phones of the two missing Meitei youths Avinash Maibam also known as Khaba, 16, and Ninthoujam Anthony another name Temba, 19, at Senapati District Headquarters.

Manipur’s Senapati district is predominantly inhabited by the Nagas.

The Information & Publicity Wing, the NPO, in a statement, stated that such a deceitful act is intended to drag the Nagas and flare up misunderstandings between different communities.

Stating that the Nagas of Senapati have been constantly nurturing neutrality, but unscrupulous miscreants tend to scapegoat those not involved.

This diabolic ploy to mislead the public is rightly condemned by the NPO, Senapati, and shall not leave any stone unturned to find out the culprit and befitting punishment be meted out, it added.

Notably, the mobile phones used by the two missing persons were recovered by the police from a place in Senapati district though a motorcycle they rode was still missing.