IMPHAL: At least 12 persons, including two Manipur police commandos and four women, who were working in paddy fields were injured in the renewed violence in the state on Tuesday (November 07).

Two commandos of the Manipur police and 4 women were among eight persons, who sustained bullet injuries, when armed miscreants opened unprovoked firing from the hilltop of the Kangchup along the inter-district border of Kangpokpi and Imphal West in Manipur at around 8:30 am on Tuesday (November 07).

In another attack, armed miscreants opened fire at Kangangband and Koutruk villages under Imphal West district in Manipur injuring two villagers at around 8.30 am on Tuesday (November 07).

The miscreants also attacked the villagers of Maphou Dam and Ithan Moirangpurel in the Imphal East district of Manipur.

Two village volunteers in these villages were hit by bullets.

According to inputs, firing started at 8:30 am and continued till the filing of this report.

All the injured persons were rushed to the hospitals – RIMS, JNIMS and Raj Medicity in Imphal of Manipur.

Meanwhile, villagers at Thamnapokpi under the Yairipok police station in Imphal East district of Manipur, who were working in paddy fields were chased by the armed miscreants.

Following the reports, Manipur police personnel and other security forces rushed to the spot and there was intermittent exchange of firing between the two groups, the police said.

Tensions prevailed high in these villages.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the spot.

Ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 this year that resulted in the loss of lives of over 180 persons, while 61,000 people were displaced.

(Details awaited)