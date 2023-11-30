IMPHAL: Thirty (30) more soldiers of the Myanmar Army have been repatriated to the neighbouring country by the Indian authorities via the Moreh border town in Manipur.

The 30 Myanmar Army soldiers were sent back to their home country on Wednesday (November 29).

These 30 Myanmar Army soldiers had fled their bases and entered into the Northeast India state of Mizoram after their camp was overrun by pro-democratic rebel forces in Myanmar.

They were taking refuge at Tuipang village in Siaha district of Mizoram after their camps at Motupi in Chin state fell to armed pro-democracy forces.

The repatriated 30 Myanmar soldiers also included an officer.

The soldiers were airlifted by two Indian Air Force helicopters from Siaha district in Mizoram and taken to Moreh town in Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

Then they were handed over to the Myanmar military authority.