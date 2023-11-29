IMPHAL: Two persons were shot at and injured by unknown gunmen at Naril Konjil village under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district of Manipur on Wednesday (November 29) morning.

The two persons, who made monetary demands a couple of days back from the Brilliant Public School, Samurou bazaar, about 14 km from Imphal were reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen from a place at Naril Konjil village at around 7 am on Wednesday.

They were shot at with one bullet each on their legs.

The villagers of Naril Konjil in Manipur have found them abandoned by the gunmen after shooting at them.

Also read: Manipur: Meitei militant outfit UNLF signs peace deal with government

The injured persons were later identified as Aribam Sarikhan and Phundreimayum Akram, both residents of Sangaiyumpham village in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The injured persons were evacuated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal East district for treatment, sources informed.