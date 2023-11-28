IMPHAL: A day ahead of their marriage, Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram from Manipur offered prayers at the Govindajit Temple in Imphal.

The couple also clicked photographs at the Loktak Lake – the largest fresh water lake – at Sendra resort.

The would-be couple will tie the knot in traditional Meitei style at Imphal on Wednesday (November 29).

After witnessing the bounty and beauties of the Loktak Lake from the Sendra hilltop, the two film stars joined the evening prayer at the historic Govindajit Temple in Imphal, Manipur.

Draped in Meitei traditional cloth – the Khamen Chatpa Phee – Randeep Hooda and his wife-to-be Lin Laishram, in traditional Phenek Mapal Naiba attire joined the prayers with folded hands praying for their bright future.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, on Monday (November 27), offered prayers at Ibudhou Marjing Shanglen at Imphal, Manipur.

Both actors announced their plans to tie the knot on November 24 via a joint statement on social media.

Notably, the duo was first spotted together at a party in Mumbai in 2018 and rumours of them dating surfaced on social media platforms.

After that, they made their relationship official by attending several events together, including award shows and film premieres from 2019.

Randeep Hooda reached Imphal – the capital city of Manipur – on Monday (November 27).

He was welcomed by Lin Laishram welcomed her fiancé at the Imphal international airport.

The marriage between Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is set to be the biggest Bollywood wedding ceremony ever to take place in the Northeast.