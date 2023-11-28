IMPHAL: Several Tangkhul Naga Frontal Organizations (TNFOs) have imposed a ban on the proposed rallies of Kuki-Zo tribals in Naga-dominated areas of Manipur, which for the first time, were supposed be held in at least five other states besides Manipur on November 29.

The new move of the Nagas is being seen as a setback for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur, who are seeking the help of the Naga MLAs in Manipur, in their efforts for a “separate administration”.

The powerful TNFOs, in a joint statement, stated that any organization/forum(s) will not be allowed to initiate any form of rally or agitation within the jurisdiction of Tangkhul Naga areas related to the ongoing conflicts without consulting the TNFO.

It also reiterates: “Our stand for peaceful co-existence with all the communities and remain committed to the principle of neutrality in the ongoing communal crisis.”

Also read: Manipur: Loktak’s winged visitors face peril as bird trapping activities escalate

It is also further warned that any unwarranted situation will not be tolerated by the Tangkhul Naga Frontal Organizations.

The TNFOs are Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long, Tangkhul Head Man’s Association, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Tangkhul Katamnao Sakineg and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Lon Tangkhul Youth Courie.

Ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in Manipur are seeking support for their demand for “separate administration” (equivalent to a separate state) for tribals in Manipur.

The tribal MLAs, including ministers, met Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl and sought his intervention for the Naga MLAs in Manipur to resolve the ethnic crisis in Manipur.

There are ten Naga MLAs in the 60 Manipur legislative assembly.