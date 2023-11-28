Imphal: Bird trapping activities are on the increase in the surrounding areas of Loktak in Manipur during this winter as a number of migratory birds have begun taking shelter at the lake.

In response to this concerning trend, a ‘combine drive’ was conducted on Tuesday in different parts of Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast.

Ahead of the bird census, the drive was carried out in three different locations: Thangalawai Mamang, Keirenphabi Mamang, and Chingmei Natan, all of which are part of Loktak.

Official reports stated that during the drive, 60 bird trapping nets were recovered from the said spots, but no arrests were made. The drive was conducted in collaboration with Keibul Lamjao National Park Forest Staff and the Environmental Social Reformation and Sangai Protection Forum (ESRSPF).

An ESRSPF volunteer urged the authorities concerned to take legal action against those responsible for this illegal activity if they are able to apprehend any of them.

He also mentioned that the number of poachers is increasing day by day due to the lack of stringent action being taken against these perpetrators.

Stressing that the trapping and poaching of migratory birds must be stopped at all costs, he appealed to those involved in selling wild birds to find alternative employment.