Guwahati: “Without Lachit Barphukan, the Northeast wouldn’t be a part of India today,” Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said on Friday at Silapathar.

Mein was addressing as the chief guest at the 401th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit organised Kala Niketan in collaboration with the State Level Advisory Committee, Students and Youth Welfare at Maduripathar Lachit Samannya Kshetra at Silapathar.

He highlighted the need for wider recognition of Lachit Barphukan’s pivotal role in history.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Assam, he also recalled the past recognitions accorded to him through the Lachit Award 2022 and the Bengmora Samanway Award 2023 respectively.

Adding on to the significance of the region’s fearless warriors, Mein stated the role of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign in further identifying the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast India.

He urged the Northeastern states to work towards economic development in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a fully developed region by 2047. He further emphasised that the region will continuously live through Lachit’s legacy by focusing on development and empowerment.

He extended special thanks to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his developmental initiatives and for restoring harmony & brotherhood in the region.

Mein highlighted Lachit Barphukan’s courage, bravery, resolution and love for his motherland.

He underlined how Barphukan, through his strategic brilliance, saved Assam from the clutches of the Mughal invasion.

He emphasised that ‘Lachit’ was more than just a name; he is a symbol of national pride, an awakening, and most importantly, he is one of the reasons why the cultural heritage of Northeast India thrives today.

Drawing attention to the unique harmony among various ethnic groups, Mein acknowledged the contributions of the Tai-origin tribes — Ahom, Khamti, Phake, Aiton, Turung, and Khamyang.

Despite linguistic and cultural diversity, these communities have lived in harmony, contributing to the rich cultural tapestry of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He credited Chukapha for fostering harmony, laying the foundation for modern Assamese society and culture.

Reinforcing the importance of immortalising the brave warrior’s contributions, Mein lauded the Assam government for initiatives like the Bir Lachit Best Cadet Award at the Pre-National Defense Academy and the celebration of ‘Lachit Divas’ as the state calendar event marking his birth anniversary.

A book dedicated to the iconic Assam warrior, named ‘Mahayodha Lachit’ was also released.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities, including MP (Lok Sabha) Pradan Boruah, ministers Bimal Borah and Jogen Mohan, MLA Jonai, Bhubon Pegu, Indian sprinter Hima Das, Arjuna Award Winner, Nayanmoni Saikia, among others.