IMPHAL: INS Imphal of the Indian Navy was unveiled on Tuesday (November 28) in New Delhi.

INS Imphal is the latest guided missile stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy is set to commission the guided missile destroyer, Imphal, in December.

INS Imphal

INS Imphal is the first warship to be named after a city in the Northeast — the capital of Manipur.

It is the third ship of the Navy’s Project 15B or the Visakhapatnam-class ships.

It is also first warship in India with separate accommodation for women officers and sailors.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was also present at the unveiling ceremony of INS Imphal.

“Honoured to join the unveiling of INS Imphal,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added: “This serves as a great achievement for India’s maritime capabilities.”

“As the pioneer among Visakhapatnam-class destroyer warships with an upgraded Brahmos missile, INS Imphal embodies cutting-edge capabilities for long-range defence of the nation,” the Manipur chief minister said.

He added: “The inclusion of Kangla Sanathong and Kangla Sha on its emblem pays homage to Manipur’s rich military history and identity. INS Imphal warship, a symbol of strength and heritage, has made us all proud.”

Later in the day, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also met the experts’ team, who designed the crest of INS Imphal.

“Their dedication has shown the world the identity of Manipur. The ship, bearing the pride of Manipur, reflects our state’s rich history and capabilities. Together, we are forging a path towards a secure and resilient future,” said CM Biren Singh.

Manipur CM Biren Singh also met Manipuri navy officers, who called on him to give a briefing about the INS Imphal in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 28).

“Meeting and having an interaction with them as a part of the historic occasion gave me immense pride and joy. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” said CM Biren Singh.

The ship was named in recognition of the Indian soldiers who fought in Battle of Imphal during World War II.