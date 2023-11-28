SHILLONG: Oil tanker drivers in the Northeast state of Meghalaya are set to go on a total strike from Wednesday (November 29).

This decision was taken by the oil tanker drivers and North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) over alleged ‘harassment’ by Meghalaya police.

The oil tanker drivers and NEPMU has decided to stop supply of petroleum products of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to Meghalaya from November 29.

The NEPMU has, in fact, written a letter to the Meghalaya minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

It alleged that personnel of the Meghalaya police have been torturing oil tanker drivers and helpers in Ri Bhoi district of the state.

“They also decided not to take any load in favour of Meghalaya (petroleum products) from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL from 29th November, 2023 till the matter is resolved,” the letter read.

It added: “They forcibly caught some Tankers those who were stranded outside the Dhaba for fooding at 22 Mile and registering the cases. Next day also the police personnel detained some loaded Tankers without any proper reason.”

“Considering the situation Tanker Drivers are fearing to take load of Petroleum products and also entering in Meghalaya,” it stated.